Analytical Lens: Exploring Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) was $3.15 for the day, up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $3.14. In other words, the price has increased by $0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.23 million shares were traded. NUVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2045 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUVB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.38 and its Current Ratio is at 9.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citizens JMP on April 23, 2025, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 27, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $1.40 to $10.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 26, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 18 ’25 when Markel Stacy bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 29,591 shares of the business.

Sauvage Philippe bought 4,000 shares of NUVB for $7,160 on Jun 17 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 9,902 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Sauvage Philippe, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,300 shares for $1.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,056 and bolstered with 5,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUVB now has a Market Capitalization of 1078160000 and an Enterprise Value of 528201088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.796 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.622.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUVB is 1.45, which has changed by 0.026058674 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUVB has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.08%.

Shares Statistics:

NUVB traded an average of 6.25M shares per day over the past three months and 8928380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 336.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.22M. Insiders hold about 32.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.52% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVB as of 1756425600 were 68130174 with a Short Ratio of 10.91, compared to 1753920000 on 69815687. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68130174 and a Short% of Float of 32.47.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) reflects the combined expertise of 1.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.9M to a low estimate of $4.43M. As of the current estimate, Nuvation Bio Inc’s year-ago sales were $727kFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.92M. There is a high estimate of $31.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.76M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.87MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.59M and the low estimate is $79.1M.