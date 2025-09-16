Analytical Lens: Exploring SLM Corp (SLM)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) was $27.86 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $28.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.05 million shares were traded. SLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.775.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

On July 11, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 09, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 ’25 when Palmer Kerri A. sold 55,000 shares for $32.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,771,401 led to the insider holds 119,253 shares of the business.

Palmer Kerri A. bought 55,000 shares of SLM for $1,769,749 on Jul 29 ’25. On Jul 29 ’25, another insider, Strong Robert S., who serves as the Former BOD of the company, bought 7,200 shares for $32.31 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLM now has a Market Capitalization of 5808280576 and an Enterprise Value of 8328329216. As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.901.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLM is 1.15, which has changed by 0.29101014 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $34.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.43%.

Shares Statistics:

SLM traded an average of 2.20M shares per day over the past three months and 3030690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.76M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.87% stake in the company. Shares short for SLM as of 1756425600 were 9466321 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1753920000 on 8783168. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9466321 and a Short% of Float of 5.33.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.5, SLM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01777462. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83. The current Payout Ratio is 17.15% for SLM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-05-01 when the company split stock in a 2798:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 8.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of SLM Corp (SLM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.26 and $3.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $401M to a low estimate of $360.9M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corp’s year-ago sales were $359.4MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.85M. There is a high estimate of $411M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $369.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.57B.