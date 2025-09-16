Analytical Overview: Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $15.05, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $15.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATEC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.77 and its Current Ratio is at 2.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.21.

On July 08, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 08, 2024, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Berkowitz Mortimer III sold 62,500 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 998,125 led to the insider holds 618,050 shares of the business.

Miles Patrick sold 300,000 shares of ATEC for $4,719,000 on Sep 02 ’25. The CEO now owns 5,564,078 shares after completing the transaction at $15.73 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, PATRICK MILES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $15.90 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATEC now has a Market Capitalization of 2258237440 and an Enterprise Value of 2680324864. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 93.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.929 whereas that against EBITDA is -178.569.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATEC is 1.08, which has changed by 1.5294118 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $16.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATEC traded 2.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2086770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.58M. Insiders hold about 23.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of 1756425600 were 12695333 with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 1753920000 on 12680105. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12695333 and a Short% of Float of 10.3999995.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $182.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.2M to a low estimate of $181.1M. As of the current estimate, Alphatec Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $150.72MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.63M. There is a high estimate of $205.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $742.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $611.56MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $877.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $890M and the low estimate is $862.01M.