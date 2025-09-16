Analytical Overview: Boeing Co (BA)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Boeing Co’s stock clocked out at $215.75, down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $215.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.87 million shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $217.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 16, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $230 from $200 previously.

On June 27, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $275.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $260.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Buckley Mortimer J bought 2,200 shares for $226.10 per share. The transaction valued at 497,420 led to the insider holds 2,200 shares of the business.

Raymond David Christopher sold 3,771 shares of BA for $867,069 on Aug 08 ’25. The EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS now owns 35,873 shares after completing the transaction at $229.94 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Raymond David Christopher, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,771 shares for $229.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BA now has a Market Capitalization of 163284779008 and an Enterprise Value of 196535025664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.609 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.048.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BA is 1.49, which has changed by 0.37956393 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $242.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BA traded 7.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7104430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 755.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 755.13M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of 1756425600 were 15871963 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1753920000 on 17151858. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15871963 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Earnings Estimates

Boeing Co (BA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 18.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $21.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.07B to a low estimate of $20.32B. As of the current estimate, Boeing Co’s year-ago sales were $17.84BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.62B. There is a high estimate of $24.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.29B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.52BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $112.67B and the low estimate is $71.5B.