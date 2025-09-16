Analytical Overview: Boeing Co (BA)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Ulysses Smith

Updated on:

Technology

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Boeing Co’s stock clocked out at $215.75, down -0.09% from its previous closing price of $215.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.87 million shares were traded. BA stock price reached its highest trading level at $217.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.38 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 16, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $230 from $200 previously.

On June 27, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $275.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $260.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Buckley Mortimer J bought 2,200 shares for $226.10 per share. The transaction valued at 497,420 led to the insider holds 2,200 shares of the business.

Raymond David Christopher sold 3,771 shares of BA for $867,069 on Aug 08 ’25. The EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS now owns 35,873 shares after completing the transaction at $229.94 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Raymond David Christopher, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,771 shares for $229.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BA now has a Market Capitalization of 163284779008 and an Enterprise Value of 196535025664. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.609 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.048.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BA is 1.49, which has changed by 0.37956393 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BA has reached a high of $242.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BA traded 7.29M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7104430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 755.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 755.13M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BA as of 1756425600 were 15871963 with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 1753920000 on 17151858. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15871963 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Earnings Estimates

Boeing Co (BA) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 18.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $21.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.07B to a low estimate of $20.32B. As of the current estimate, Boeing Co’s year-ago sales were $17.84BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.62B. There is a high estimate of $24.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.29B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.52BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $97.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $112.67B and the low estimate is $71.5B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.