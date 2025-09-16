Analytical Overview: Coursera Inc (COUR)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Coursera Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.9, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $10.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.3 million shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.49 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On June 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $11.

On March 27, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $7.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when HAHN KENNETH R sold 29,636 shares for $11.97 per share. The transaction valued at 354,743 led to the insider holds 954,047 shares of the business.

HAHN KENNETH R sold 20,364 shares of COUR for $233,371 on Sep 08 ’25. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 983,683 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, HAHN KENNETH R, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 29,636 shares for $11.97 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COUR now has a Market Capitalization of 1784329984 and an Enterprise Value of 1014129984. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.405 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.744.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COUR is 1.40, which has changed by 0.36591482 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $13.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.88%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COUR traded 2.99M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2453870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.67M. Insiders hold about 16.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.92% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of 1756425600 were 6403551 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1753920000 on 4930807. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6403551 and a Short% of Float of 4.6.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $190.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $191.61M to a low estimate of $188M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc’s year-ago sales were $176.09MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $187.85M. There is a high estimate of $191.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.48M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $749.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $742M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $694.67MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.86M and the low estimate is $768.35M.