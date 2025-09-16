Analytical Overview: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Delek US Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.48, up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $27.9. In other words, the price has increased by $2.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 122.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 120.85.

On August 08, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Sell rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 13, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Wright Robert G. sold 7,135 shares for $29.24 per share. The transaction valued at 208,627 led to the insider holds 48,294 shares of the business.

Wright Robert G. bought 7,135 shares of DK for $208,660 on Sep 02 ’25. On Jul 07 ’25, another insider, Spiegel Reuven, who serves as the EVP, Special Projects of the company, sold 700 shares for $24.00 each. As a result, the insider received 16,800 and left with 52,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DK now has a Market Capitalization of 1713140352 and an Enterprise Value of 4893640704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 66.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.452 whereas that against EBITDA is 138.238.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DK is 0.97, which has changed by 0.4162109 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $32.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.13%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DK traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2440650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.86% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of 1756425600 were 7052560 with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1753920000 on 7059105. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7052560 and a Short% of Float of 15.640001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, DK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03655914. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.48.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) reflects the collective analysis of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.4 and -$5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.57, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$6.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $2.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $2.22B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.04BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.57B. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.13B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.85BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.14B and the low estimate is $9.21B.