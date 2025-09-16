Analytical Overview: Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Nauticus Robotics Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.49, up 4.49% from its previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has increased by $4.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. KITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KITT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.39 and its Current Ratio is at 0.44.

On October 06, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 ’25 when GIBSON JOHN W JR sold 6,919 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 7,680 led to the insider holds 107,132 shares of the business.

GIBSON JOHN W JR sold 3,190 shares of KITT for $19,236 on Jan 06 ’25. The Interim CEO now owns 94,606 shares after completing the transaction at $6.03 per share. On Dec 10 ’24, another insider, Hay Victoria, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 359 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 384 and left with 753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KITT now has a Market Capitalization of 16390436 and an Enterprise Value of 30231520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.808 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.385.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KITT is -0.07, which has changed by -0.7498208 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KITT has reached a high of $54.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -54.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -66.82%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KITT traded 245.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 546950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.27M. Insiders hold about 9.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.33% stake in the company. Shares short for KITT as of 1756425600 were 361094 with a Short Ratio of 1.47, compared to 1753920000 on 294781. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 361094 and a Short% of Float of 12.76.