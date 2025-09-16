Analyzing Ratios: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE: ALEX) closed at $18.14 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $18.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.89 million shares were traded. ALEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 130.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts' ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock's future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 08, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On July 26, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $22.

On December 12, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Janney initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when CHING MEREDITH J sold 700 shares for $18.76 per share. The transaction valued at 13,129 led to the insider holds 147,549 shares of the business.

CHING MEREDITH J bought 700 shares of ALEX for $13,167 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, CHING MEREDITH J, who serves as the Exec. VP, External Affairs of the company, sold 700 shares for $18.14 each. As a result, the insider received 12,701 and left with 148,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALEX now has a Market Capitalization of 1340116096 and an Enterprise Value of 1759779328. As of this moment, Alexander’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.384 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALEX is 1.07, which has changed by -0.08058792 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALEX has reached a high of $20.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALEX traded on average about 392.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 554320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.00M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEX as of 1756425600 were 964840 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1753920000 on 918321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 964840 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALEX is 0.90, which was 0.898 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.048751358. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02.