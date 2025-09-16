Analyzing Ratios: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE: ALEX) closed at $18.14 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $18.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.89 million shares were traded. ALEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 130.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.63 and its Current Ratio is at 1.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 08, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On July 26, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $22.

On December 12, 2023, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Janney initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2023, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when CHING MEREDITH J sold 700 shares for $18.76 per share. The transaction valued at 13,129 led to the insider holds 147,549 shares of the business.

CHING MEREDITH J bought 700 shares of ALEX for $13,167 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, CHING MEREDITH J, who serves as the Exec. VP, External Affairs of the company, sold 700 shares for $18.14 each. As a result, the insider received 12,701 and left with 148,249 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALEX now has a Market Capitalization of 1340116096 and an Enterprise Value of 1759779328. As of this moment, Alexander’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.384 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.439.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALEX is 1.07, which has changed by -0.08058792 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALEX has reached a high of $20.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.33%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALEX traded on average about 392.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 554320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.00M. Insiders hold about 1.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.01% stake in the company. Shares short for ALEX as of 1756425600 were 964840 with a Short Ratio of 2.46, compared to 1753920000 on 918321. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 964840 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALEX is 0.90, which was 0.898 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.048751358. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02.

