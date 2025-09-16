Analyzing Ratios: Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN)’s Financial Story Unveiled

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) closed at $78.05 in the last session, down -1.90% from day before closing price of $79.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.45 million shares were traded. AZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.365.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on April 15, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZN now has a Market Capitalization of 250839433216 and an Enterprise Value of 146899501056. As of this moment, Astrazeneca’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.6 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AZN is 0.38, which has changed by -0.006112337 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AZN has reached a high of $82.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.71%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZN traded on average about 4.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3166150 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.10B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.23% stake in the company. Shares short for AZN as of 1756425600 were 7765176 with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1753920000 on 5326651. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7765176 and a Short% of Float of 0.25.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AZN is 1.56, which was 3.13 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03934138. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 66.95% for AZN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-07-27 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $4.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $14.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.99B to a low estimate of $14.47B. As of the current estimate, Astrazeneca plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $13.56BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.39B. There is a high estimate of $15.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.96B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.07BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.96B and the low estimate is $57.59B.

