Analyzing Ratios: Next Technology Holding Inc (NXTT)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Updated on:

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Next Technology Holding Inc (NASDAQ: NXTT) closed at $0.14 in the last session, down -4.76% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65.46 million shares were traded. NXTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.152 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.132.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 253.35 and its Current Ratio is at 253.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXTT now has a Market Capitalization of 81542160 and an Enterprise Value of 66734412. As of this moment, Next’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 37.075.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXTT has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -90.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -90.15%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXTT traded on average about 39.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 206399120 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 531.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 439.44M. Insiders hold about 17.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.41% stake in the company. Shares short for NXTT as of 1756425600 were 8916 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1753920000 on 6038. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8916 and a Short% of Float of 0.38999999999999996.

