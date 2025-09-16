Analyzing Ratios: Stryker Corp (SYK)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) closed at $377.11 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $383.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.84 million shares were traded. SYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $386.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $376.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SYK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On December 02, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $370 to $445.

On September 10, 2024, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $405.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on September 10, 2024, with a $405 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Menon Viju sold 500 shares for $390.61 per share. The transaction valued at 195,305 led to the insider holds 12,511 shares of the business.

Viju Menon bought 500 shares of SYK for $195,305 on Aug 25 ’25. On Aug 20 ’25, another insider, Fletcher Robert S, who serves as the VP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 1,785 shares for $393.07 each. As a result, the insider received 701,630 and left with 10,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYK now has a Market Capitalization of 144171794432 and an Enterprise Value of 158835900416. As of this moment, Stryker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.669 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.865.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYK is 0.97, which has changed by 0.0361588 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYK has reached a high of $406.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $329.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.82%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SYK traded on average about 1.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 967380 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 382.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.13M. Insiders hold about 6.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.36% stake in the company. Shares short for SYK as of 1756425600 were 4185083 with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 1753920000 on 4906611. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4185083 and a Short% of Float of 1.15.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SYK is 3.32, which was 3.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008660719. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.0. The current Payout Ratio is 41.74% for SYK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-05-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.39, with high estimates of $4.51 and low estimates of $4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.6 and $13.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.49. EPS for the following year is $14.93, with 29.0 analysts recommending between $15.41 and $13.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.04B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.1B to a low estimate of $5.84B. As of the current estimate, Stryker Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.49BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.08B. There is a high estimate of $7.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.97B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.59BBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.43B and the low estimate is $26.72B.

