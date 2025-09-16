Analyzing Ratios: TREX Co., Inc (TREX)’s Financial Story Unveiled

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of TREX Co., Inc (NYSE: TREX) closed at $59.88 in the last session, down -0.94% from day before closing price of $60.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. TREX stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.635.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TREX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 07, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Fernandez Amy M. sold 1,538 shares for $64.18 per share. The transaction valued at 98,711 led to the insider holds 22,953 shares of the business.

Fernandez Amy M. bought 1,538 shares of TREX for $98,940 on Aug 06 ’25. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Rudolph Jacob T., who serves as the SVP, CHRO of the company, bought 66 shares for $46.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,051 and bolstered with 27,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TREX now has a Market Capitalization of 6482309632 and an Enterprise Value of 6710136320. As of this moment, TREX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.943 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.608.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TREX is 1.53, which has changed by -0.11759508 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TREX has reached a high of $80.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.90%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TREX traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1161350 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 107.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.52M. Insiders hold about 0.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.42% stake in the company. Shares short for TREX as of 1756425600 were 7357443 with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 1753920000 on 7656224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7357443 and a Short% of Float of 8.9700006.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for TREX Co., Inc (TREX) reflects the collective analysis of 18.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $302.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.84M to a low estimate of $296.86M. As of the current estimate, TREX Co., Inc’s year-ago sales were $233.72MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $199.46M. There is a high estimate of $211.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.36M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.29B.