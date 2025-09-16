Balance Sheet Breakdown: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $240.05 in the prior trading day, Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) closed at $241.4, up 0.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. CRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $244.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $240.1.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.01 and its Current Ratio is at 3.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

On November 22, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 30, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $165.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when KAROL STEVEN E sold 3,433 shares for $245.78 per share. The transaction valued at 843,773 led to the insider holds 180,000 shares of the business.

STEVEN KAROL bought 3,433 shares of CRS for $843,773 on Sep 09 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, INGLIS I MARTIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,691 shares for $244.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,391,704 and left with 6,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRS now has a Market Capitalization of 12033813504 and an Enterprise Value of 12456612864. As of this moment, Carpenter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.7.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRS is 1.48, which has changed by 0.6844603 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has reached a high of $290.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.44%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 986.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 846030 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.84M. Insiders hold about 4.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.83% stake in the company. Shares short for CRS as of 1756425600 were 2613822 with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 1753920000 on 2511510. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2613822 and a Short% of Float of 7.340000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.8, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.003332639. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 10.79% for CRS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-26 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-11-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) is currently in the spotlight, with 4.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.07 and $9.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.75. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $12.47 and $8.37.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $741.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $767.6M to a low estimate of $726.1M. As of the current estimate, Carpenter Technology Corp’s year-ago sales were $717.6MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $737.46M. There is a high estimate of $763M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $717M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.88BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.26B.