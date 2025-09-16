Balance Sheet Breakdown: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $137.1 in the prior trading day, PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) closed at $134.84, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 5.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when OShaughnessy Robert sold 21,927 shares for $128.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,807,248 led to the insider holds 64,264 shares of the business.

O’Meara Brien P. sold 814 shares of PHM for $104,170 on Aug 14 ’25. The Vice President & Controller now owns 10,558 shares after completing the transaction at $127.97 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, OShaughnessy Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,927 shares for $128.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 27049443328 and an Enterprise Value of 27631915008. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.562 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHM is 1.31, which has changed by -0.040011406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $149.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2017940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 197.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.01M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of 1756425600 were 6090679 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1753920000 on 5847312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6090679 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PHM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.86, compared to 0.86 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0062727933. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 5.58% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-09-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.46 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.36. EPS for the following year is $11.63, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $12.48 and $10.0.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $4.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.48BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B. There is a high estimate of $4.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.11B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.95BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.85B and the low estimate is $15.66B.