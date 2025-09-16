Balance Sheet Breakdown: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Nora Barnes

Updated on:

Earnings

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $137.1 in the prior trading day, PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) closed at $134.84, down -1.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.01 million shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PHM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 5.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when OShaughnessy Robert sold 21,927 shares for $128.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,807,248 led to the insider holds 64,264 shares of the business.

O’Meara Brien P. sold 814 shares of PHM for $104,170 on Aug 14 ’25. The Vice President & Controller now owns 10,558 shares after completing the transaction at $127.97 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, OShaughnessy Robert, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 21,927 shares for $128.03 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PHM now has a Market Capitalization of 27049443328 and an Enterprise Value of 27631915008. As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.562 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PHM is 1.31, which has changed by -0.040011406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $149.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2017940 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 197.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.01M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of 1756425600 were 6090679 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1753920000 on 5847312. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6090679 and a Short% of Float of 4.0700004.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PHM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.86, compared to 0.86 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0062727933. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.96. The current Payout Ratio is 5.58% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-17 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-09-02 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is underway, with the input of 11.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.87, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $2.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.46 and $11.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.36. EPS for the following year is $11.63, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $12.48 and $10.0.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $4.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.48BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B. There is a high estimate of $4.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.11B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.95BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.85B and the low estimate is $15.66B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.