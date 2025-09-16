Balance Sheet Breakdown: Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $0.38 in the prior trading day, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) closed at $0.37, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. RVSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.378 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.89 and its Current Ratio is at 9.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVSN now has a Market Capitalization of 20170418 and an Enterprise Value of -1853963. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.389 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVSN is -0.26, which has changed by -0.13023257 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVSN has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1331660 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.64M. Insiders hold about 1.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.85% stake in the company. Shares short for RVSN as of 1756425600 were 580095 with a Short Ratio of 0.47, compared to 1753920000 on 601964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 580095 and a Short% of Float of 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3M