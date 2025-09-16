Balance Sheet Breakdown: Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $35.27 in the prior trading day, Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE: TPH) closed at $35.08, down -0.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.675.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

On April 28, 2025, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 ’25 when BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 120,287 shares for $30.15 per share. The transaction valued at 3,626,653 led to the insider holds 627,833 shares of the business.

Douglas Bauer bought 120,287 shares of TPH for $3,648,305 on Apr 28 ’25. On Dec 16 ’24, another insider, MITCHELL THOMAS J., who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 77,384 shares for $39.15 each. As a result, the insider received 3,029,584 and left with 708,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPH now has a Market Capitalization of 3086355968 and an Enterprise Value of 3546484480. As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.877 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.9.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TPH is 1.32, which has changed by -0.2188822 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $46.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 806150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.55M. Insiders hold about 3.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.19% stake in the company. Shares short for TPH as of 1756425600 were 3236007 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1753920000 on 3063714. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3236007 and a Short% of Float of 5.8500000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $782.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $966.3M to a low estimate of $717.4M. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.13BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $996.38M. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $936M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.65B and the low estimate is $3.11B.