Balance Sheet Breakdown: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $24.9 in the prior trading day, Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) closed at $24.82, down -0.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.77 million shares were traded. WY stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.7511.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.68 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

On January 15, 2025, CIBC Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 23, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 ’25 when Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 4,000 shares for $25.29 per share. The transaction valued at 101,140 led to the insider holds 21,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WY now has a Market Capitalization of 17907902464 and an Enterprise Value of 22506903552. As of this moment, Weyerhaeuser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.199 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.894.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WY is 1.06, which has changed by -0.25353384 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WY has reached a high of $34.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.15%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4001810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 721.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 718.41M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.44% stake in the company. Shares short for WY as of 1756425600 were 15678477 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1753920000 on 14665808. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15678477 and a Short% of Float of 2.5899999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.82, compared to 0.83 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032931726. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 147.28% for WY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-29 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-29. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1988-06-03 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is currently being evaluated by a team of 11.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Weyerhaeuser Co’s year-ago sales were $1.68BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.12BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.13B and the low estimate is $7.1B.