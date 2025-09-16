Balance Sheet Dive: Abivax ADR (ABVX)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $84.01 in the prior trading day, Abivax ADR (NASDAQ: ABVX) closed at $85.87, up 2.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.86 million shares were traded. ABVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

On March 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $12.

On December 04, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $33.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on December 04, 2024, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABVX now has a Market Capitalization of 6489497088 and an Enterprise Value of 5488096768. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 911.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -29.561.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABVX is 0.73, which has changed by 6.5656385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABVX has reached a high of $92.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 326.73%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1184930 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.75M. Insiders hold about 11.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.78% stake in the company. Shares short for ABVX as of 1756425600 were 1623656 with a Short Ratio of 1.03, compared to 1753920000 on 1839466. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1623656 and a Short% of Float of 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of Abivax ADR (ABVX) involves the perspectives of 1 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.06 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.94, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.11 and -$3.76.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.28M. There is a high estimate of $1.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.5M