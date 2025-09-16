Balance Sheet Dive: Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $13.93 in the prior trading day, Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) closed at $13.74, down -1.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.73 million shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.2302 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BHVN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.82 and its Current Ratio is at 3.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On May 19, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $21.

On February 11, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2025, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when CHILDS JOHN W bought 32,700 shares for $30.47 per share. The transaction valued at 996,238 led to the insider holds 2,320,571 shares of the business.

CHILDS JOHN W bought 29,000 shares of BHVN for $1,042,393 on Dec 30 ’24. The Director now owns 2,368,741 shares after completing the transaction at $35.94 per share. On Oct 02 ’24, another insider, CHILDS JOHN W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,052 shares for $47.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 999,970 and bolstered with 21,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHVN now has a Market Capitalization of 1473669888 and an Enterprise Value of 1083042816.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BHVN is 3.49, which has changed by -0.6476923 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $55.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2164720 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.38M. Insiders hold about 12.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.85% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of 1756425600 were 10645888 with a Short Ratio of 5.34, compared to 1753920000 on 12714495. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10645888 and a Short% of Float of 11.3199994.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 5.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.41, with high estimates of -$1.15 and low estimates of -$1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.94 and -$6.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.28. EPS for the following year is -$5.15, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$4.69 and -$5.67.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $215.28M and the low estimate is $14.44M.