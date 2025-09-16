Balance Sheet Dive: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $7.57 in the prior trading day, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) closed at $7.55, down -0.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.35 million shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.5.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on June 06, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVR now has a Market Capitalization of 500620896 and an Enterprise Value of 5257640960. As of this moment, Invesco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 88.066.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IVR is 1.73, which has changed by -0.17214912 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1828840 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.03M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.19% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of 1756425600 were 7255189 with a Short Ratio of 4.51, compared to 1753920000 on 7140431. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7255189 and a Short% of Float of 10.97.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IVR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.48, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19550858. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 19.98. The current Payout Ratio is 247.52% for IVR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-06-06 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) is the result of assessments by 6.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $45.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.19M to a low estimate of $45.19M. As of the current estimate, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc’s year-ago sales were $48.51MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.65M. There is a high estimate of $43.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.65M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $183.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.3MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.66M and the low estimate is $174.66M.