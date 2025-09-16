Balance Sheet Dive: Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $159.87 in the prior trading day, Lululemon Athletica inc (NASDAQ: LULU) closed at $159.98, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.55 million shares were traded. LULU stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.165 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.2515.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LULU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $238 to $192.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when MCDONALD CALVIN sold 27,049 shares for $235.69 per share. The transaction valued at 6,375,226 led to the insider holds 110,564 shares of the business.

CALVIN MCDONALD bought 27,049 shares of LULU for $6,375,225 on Jun 27 ’25. On Dec 26 ’24, another insider, NEUBURGER NICOLE, who serves as the Chief Brand Officer of the company, sold 2,022 shares for $387.11 each. As a result, the insider received 782,735 and left with 6,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LULU now has a Market Capitalization of 18958268416 and an Enterprise Value of 19577999360. As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.795 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.577.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LULU is 1.09, which has changed by -0.40397155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $423.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10943480 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.38M. Insiders hold about 12.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.07% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of 1756425600 were 6541774 with a Short Ratio of 1.43, compared to 1753920000 on 5977964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6541774 and a Short% of Float of 7.5600000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc (LULU) is currently drawing attention from 18.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.94, with high estimates of $5.22 and low estimates of $3.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.66 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.9. EPS for the following year is $13.43, with 27.0 analysts recommending between $16.07 and $10.0.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $2.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.51B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Lululemon Athletica inc’s year-ago sales were $2.4BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.56B. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LULU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.59BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.22B and the low estimate is $10.26B.