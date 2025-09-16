Balance Sheet Dive: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $182.6 in the prior trading day, Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) closed at $178.2, down -2.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.45 million shares were traded. TXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TXN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.88 and its Current Ratio is at 5.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

On July 23, 2025, Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $215 to $195.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on July 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $171 to $196.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 ’25 when BLINN MARK A sold 0 shares for $216.75 per share. The transaction valued at 72 led to the insider holds 3,046 shares of the business.

BAHAI AHMAD sold 1,500 shares of TXN for $308,030 on Aug 25 ’25. The Sr. Vice President now owns 38,883 shares after completing the transaction at $205.35 per share. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, TEMPLETON RICHARD K, who serves as the Chairman of the company, sold 97,000 shares for $195.47 each. As a result, the insider received 18,960,307 and left with 409,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXN now has a Market Capitalization of 162008219648 and an Enterprise Value of 170692247552. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.236 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.732.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TXN is 1.02, which has changed by -0.11514974 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TXN has reached a high of $221.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8043600 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 909.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 907.63M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.16% stake in the company. Shares short for TXN as of 1756425600 were 16634615 with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 1753920000 on 16186135. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16634615 and a Short% of Float of 2.0399998999999998.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TXN’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.38, compared to 5.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029463308. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 101.23% for TXN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 29.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.88 and $5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.59. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 33.0 analysts recommending between $8.25 and $5.29.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $4.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8B to a low estimate of $4.53B. As of the current estimate, Texas Instruments Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.15BFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.52B. There is a high estimate of $4.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.28B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.64BBased on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.83B and the low estimate is $19.06B.

