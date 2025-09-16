Balance Sheet Insights: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $46.46 down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $46.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.75 million shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

On August 04, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Turner Christopher Lee sold 4,400 shares for $44.48 per share. The transaction valued at 195,712 led to the insider holds 7,084 shares of the business.

Turner Christopher Lee bought 4,400 shares of ASO for $195,712 on Jun 26 ’25. On Sep 18 ’24, another insider, Tweedy Jeffrey C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 74,400 and left with 8,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 3096084992 and an Enterprise Value of 4636190720. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.776 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.699.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASO is 1.30, which has changed by -0.23898447 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $64.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.49%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASO has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1915150 over the past ten days. A total of 66.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.78M. Insiders hold about 1.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 112.47% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of 1756425600 were 7647171 with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 1753920000 on 7130382. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7647171 and a Short% of Float of 22.35.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO) is currently drawing attention from 16.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.09 and $5.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.4B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.34BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.76B. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.93BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $6.36B.