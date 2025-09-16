Balance Sheet Insights: Lear Corp (LEA)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) closed at $105.31 down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $105.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. LEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lear Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.07 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

On April 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $123.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $84.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 ’25 when Orsini Frank C sold 8,500 shares for $110.62 per share. The transaction valued at 940,262 led to the insider holds 14,785 shares of the business.

Orsini Frank C bought 8,500 shares of LEA for $940,262 on Aug 26 ’25. On Jul 29 ’25, another insider, Cardew Jason M, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $98.47 each. As a result, the insider received 492,368 and left with 20,244 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEA now has a Market Capitalization of 5620163072 and an Enterprise Value of 8387833856. As of this moment, Lear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.366 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.137.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEA is 1.35, which has changed by -0.01918602 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has reached a high of $115.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEA has traded an average of 645.15K shares per day and 677260 over the past ten days. A total of 53.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.98M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.36% stake in the company. Shares short for LEA as of 1756425600 were 2359989 with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 1753920000 on 2133043. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2359989 and a Short% of Float of 7.5600000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEA is 3.08, from 3.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029158384. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 34.34% for LEA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-03 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-03. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-03-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Lear Corp (LEA) is the result of assessments by 13.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.9, with high estimates of $3.31 and low estimates of $2.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.85 and $11.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.27. EPS for the following year is $14.02, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $15.6 and $12.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.67B to a low estimate of $5.44B. As of the current estimate, Lear Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.58BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.67B. There is a high estimate of $5.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.31BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.82B and the low estimate is $22.72B.