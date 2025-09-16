Balance Sheet Insights: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Updated on:

Business

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) closed at $77.18 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $78.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meritage Homes Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $197.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Lord Phillippe sold 6,950 shares for $80.01 per share. The transaction valued at 556,070 led to the insider holds 221,320 shares of the business.

Lord Phillippe bought 6,950 shares of MTH for $556,070 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Clinton Malissia, who serves as the EVP – Gen. Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 6,518 shares for $71.59 each. As a result, the insider received 466,620 and left with 8,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5491827712 and an Enterprise Value of 6445232640. As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.037 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.002.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTH is 1.44, which has changed by -0.24462932 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $106.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.89%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTH has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 889350 over the past ten days. A total of 71.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.41M. Insiders hold about 2.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.08% stake in the company. Shares short for MTH as of 1756425600 were 3092522 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1753920000 on 2965202. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3092522 and a Short% of Float of 4.4499997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTH is 1.61, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020434065The current Payout Ratio is 13.99% for MTH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-01-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.56 and $7.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $8.14, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $9.12 and $7.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Meritage Homes Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.59BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.22B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.