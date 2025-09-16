Balance Sheet Insights: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) closed at $77.18 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $78.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. MTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meritage Homes Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on May 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

On March 06, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $197.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Lord Phillippe sold 6,950 shares for $80.01 per share. The transaction valued at 556,070 led to the insider holds 221,320 shares of the business.

Lord Phillippe bought 6,950 shares of MTH for $556,070 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, Clinton Malissia, who serves as the EVP – Gen. Counsel, Secretary of the company, sold 6,518 shares for $71.59 each. As a result, the insider received 466,620 and left with 8,749 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5491827712 and an Enterprise Value of 6445232640. As of this moment, Meritage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.037 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.002.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MTH is 1.44, which has changed by -0.24462932 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MTH has reached a high of $106.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.89%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTH has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 889350 over the past ten days. A total of 71.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.41M. Insiders hold about 2.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.08% stake in the company. Shares short for MTH as of 1756425600 were 3092522 with a Short Ratio of 2.90, compared to 1753920000 on 2965202. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3092522 and a Short% of Float of 4.4499997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MTH is 1.61, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020434065The current Payout Ratio is 13.99% for MTH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2025-01-03 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.56 and $7.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $8.14, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $9.12 and $7.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Meritage Homes Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.59BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63B. There is a high estimate of $1.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.36BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.11B and the low estimate is $6.22B.