Balance Sheet Insights: SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $14.19 up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $14.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73.84 million shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SoundHound AI Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.84 and its Current Ratio is at 4.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On August 11, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Northland Capital Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when SROKA DIANA sold 2,800 shares for $9.94 per share. The transaction valued at 27,838 led to the insider holds 153,949 shares of the business.

MOHAJER KEYVAN sold 254,376 shares of SOUN for $2,379,916 on Jun 20 ’25. The CEO now owns 1,749,790 shares after completing the transaction at $9.36 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, EMAMI MAJID, who serves as the VP, Engineering of the company, sold 79,530 shares for $9.36 each. As a result, the insider received 744,075 and left with 537,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOUN now has a Market Capitalization of 5756528128 and an Enterprise Value of 5559116800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 44.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 42.291 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.501.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOUN is 2.77, which has changed by 1.95625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $24.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.41%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOUN has traded an average of 52.37M shares per day and 76651360 over the past ten days. A total of 373.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 364.38M. Insiders hold about 10.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.25% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of 1756425600 were 120028015 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1753920000 on 120655827. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 120028015 and a Short% of Float of 32.2.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) involves the perspectives of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $40.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $42.7M to a low estimate of $39.05M. As of the current estimate, SoundHound AI Inc’s year-ago sales were $25.09MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.75M. There is a high estimate of $56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $166.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $84.69MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.94M and the low estimate is $208.3M.