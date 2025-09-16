Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR)’s Day in Review: Closing at 140.17, Down by -1.79

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $142.73 in the prior trading day, Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) closed at $140.17, down -1.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.59 million shares were traded. BLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.08 and its Current Ratio is at 1.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

On August 01, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $129.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Johnson Timothy D sold 1,250 shares for $144.85 per share. The transaction valued at 181,062 led to the insider holds 73,521 shares of the business.

TIMOTHY D JOHNSON bought 1,250 shares of BLDR for $181,062 on Aug 22 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, Vance Todd, who serves as the President – East Division of the company, bought 1,948 shares for $115.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,994 and bolstered with 31,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLDR now has a Market Capitalization of 15778375680 and an Enterprise Value of 20722853888. As of this moment, Builders’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.3 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.521.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLDR is 1.66, which has changed by -0.27706432 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR has reached a high of $203.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.20%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1708710 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.50M. Insiders hold about 2.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.78% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDR as of 1756425600 were 7112672 with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1753920000 on 6028800. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7112672 and a Short% of Float of 8.7.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) reflects the combined expertise of 14.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $6.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.89. EPS for the following year is $7.49, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $9.95 and $5.89.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.87B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.02B to a low estimate of $3.72B. As of the current estimate, Builders Firstsource Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.23BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.57B. There is a high estimate of $3.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.39B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.4BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.95B and the low estimate is $14.47B.