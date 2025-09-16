Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 270.13, Up 1.21

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Burlington Stores Inc’s stock clocked out at $270.13, up 1.21% from its previous closing price of $266.91. In other words, the price has increased by $1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.87 million shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $272.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $265.0.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BURL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 29, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $350 from $300 previously.

On May 30, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $340 to $300.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 10, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $280 to $360.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Ferroni Stephen sold 1,123 shares for $281.25 per share. The transaction valued at 315,844 led to the insider holds 2,389 shares of the business.

Vecchio Jennifer sold 420 shares of BURL for $120,928 on Sep 02 ’25. The Group President and CMO now owns 64,589 shares after completing the transaction at $287.92 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Vecchio Jennifer, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 420 shares for $287.85 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURL now has a Market Capitalization of 17027644416 and an Enterprise Value of 21917097984. As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.991 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BURL is 1.77, which has changed by -0.0005919337 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $309.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $212.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.90%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BURL traded 978.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 942790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.67M. Insiders hold about 0.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.86% stake in the company. Shares short for BURL as of 1756425600 were 2111333 with a Short Ratio of 2.16, compared to 1753920000 on 2973868. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2111333 and a Short% of Float of 4.2299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) reflects the collective analysis of 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.63, with high estimates of $5.31 and low estimates of $4.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.35 and $9.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.56. EPS for the following year is $11.27, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $11.91 and $10.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.68B. As of the current estimate, Burlington Stores Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.53BFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.95B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.63BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13B and the low estimate is $12.31B.