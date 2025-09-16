Cbiz Inc (CBZ)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 54.28, Down -2.53

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Cbiz Inc’s stock clocked out at $54.28, down -2.53% from its previous closing price of $55.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. CBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.125 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.915.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Sidoti on August 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $86 from $80 previously.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 30, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when YOUNG RODNEY A bought 2,000 shares for $62.43 per share. The transaction valued at 124,860 led to the insider holds 8,310 shares of the business.

Lakhia Brad S. bought 1,593 shares of CBZ for $100,014 on Aug 04 ’25. The Senior Vice President & CFO now owns 38,524 shares after completing the transaction at $62.78 per share. On May 20 ’25, another insider, GROVE WARE H, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $22.04 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBZ now has a Market Capitalization of 3005879808 and an Enterprise Value of 4805590016. As of this moment, Cbiz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.985 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CBZ is 0.93, which has changed by -0.19917381 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CBZ has reached a high of $90.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.01%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBZ traded 619.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 673020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.49M. Insiders hold about 10.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.54% stake in the company. Shares short for CBZ as of 1756425600 were 3563877 with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 1753920000 on 3265877. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3563877 and a Short% of Float of 6.9.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Cbiz Inc (CBZ) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.62 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $4.09 and $4.0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $717.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $721.25M to a low estimate of $714M. As of the current estimate, Cbiz Inc’s year-ago sales were $438.88MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $580.03M. There is a high estimate of $610.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $564.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.93B.