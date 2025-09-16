Chime Financial Inc (CHYM)’s Day in Review: Closing at 23.24, Down by -1.78

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $23.66 in the prior trading day, Chime Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CHYM) closed at $23.24, down -1.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.06 million shares were traded. CHYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHYM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.83 and its Current Ratio is at 4.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On July 08, 2025, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $42.

On July 07, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 ’25 when Marshall Cynthia bought 1,500 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 40,500 led to the insider holds 65,167 shares of the business.

Marshall Cynthia bought 750 shares of CHYM for $20,250 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 375 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHYM now has a Market Capitalization of 8794689536 and an Enterprise Value of 7518961152. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.868 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.305.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHYM has reached a high of $44.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -23.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3089040 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 338.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.67M. Insiders hold about 50.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.08% stake in the company. Shares short for CHYM as of 1756425600 were 6730795 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1753920000 on 1540970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6730795 and a Short% of Float of 2.4500001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 3 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Chime Financial Inc (CHYM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.46 and -$4.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $567.85M. There is a high estimate of $573M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $564.26M.

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.53B.