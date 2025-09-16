Closing Bell Recap: Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) Ends at $1.01, Reflecting a -83.17% Downturn

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) closed the day trading at $1.01 down -83.17% from the previous closing price of $6.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$83.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 153.23 million shares were traded. ATYR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATYR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.63 and its Current Ratio is at 5.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

On September 15, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $1.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Gross Jane A bought 3,750 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 15,000 led to the insider holds 9,750 shares of the business.

Broadfoot Jill Marie sold 1,254 shares of ATYR for $4,740 on Feb 04 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,763 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Feb 04 ’25, another insider, DENYES NANCY, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 899 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider received 3,398 and left with 26,555 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATYR now has a Market Capitalization of 590858880 and an Enterprise Value of 31599434.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATYR is 0.97, which has changed by -0.44836956 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATYR has reached a high of $7.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -75.42%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATYR traded about 4.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATYR traded about 21096810 shares per day. A total of 97.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.98M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ATYR as of 1756425600 were 29405110 with a Short Ratio of 6.03, compared to 1753920000 on 25598382. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29405110 and a Short% of Float of 35.889998.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.23.