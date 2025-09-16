Closing Bell Recap: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) Ends at $355.97, Reflecting a -2.65% Downturn

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) closed the day trading at $355.97 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $365.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.13 million shares were traded. CSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $373.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $354.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 222.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 2.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On June 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $500.

On November 14, 2024, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $460.Truist initiated its Hold rating on November 14, 2024, with a $460 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 ’25 when Gregg A Ostrander Rev Tr DTD bought 10,000 shares for $400.00 per share.

ROBERT G & CONNIE S BOHN JT RV bought 2,621 shares of CSL for $995,980 on Jun 11 ’25. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, ROBERT BOHN &CONNIE BOHN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,208 shares for $380.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSL now has a Market Capitalization of 15217967104 and an Enterprise Value of 17009781760. As of this moment, Carlisle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.401 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.893.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CSL is 1.02, which has changed by -0.15305734 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CSL has reached a high of $481.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $311.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.88%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSL traded about 477.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSL traded about 538950 shares per day. A total of 42.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.30M. Insiders hold about 1.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.27% stake in the company. Shares short for CSL as of 1756425600 were 2766196 with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 1753920000 on 2564872. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2766196 and a Short% of Float of 8.53.

Dividends & Splits

CSL’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.10, up from 4.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.010939124. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 20.38% for CSL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-03-20 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $4.82 and low estimates of $4.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.58 and $19.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.24. EPS for the following year is $23.05, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $25.6 and $21.65.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Carlisle Companies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.33BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.68B and the low estimate is $5.2B.