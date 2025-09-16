Closing Bell Recap: InflaRx N.V (IFRX) Ends at $1.23, Reflecting a -2.38% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

InflaRx N.V (NASDAQ: IFRX) closed the day trading at $1.23 down -2.38% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. IFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IFRX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.78 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 29, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy but kept the price unchanged to $2.

On April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 29, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IFRX now has a Market Capitalization of 83328936 and an Enterprise Value of 35931344. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 458.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 220.672 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IFRX is 1.44, which has changed by -0.14583331 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IFRX has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IFRX traded about 513.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IFRX traded about 1063980 shares per day. A total of 67.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.81M. Insiders hold about 6.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.05% stake in the company. Shares short for IFRX as of 1756425600 were 453205 with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 1753920000 on 944236. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 453205 and a Short% of Float of 0.70999996.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of InflaRx N.V (IFRX) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.61.