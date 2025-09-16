Closing Bell Recap: Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Ends at $1.37, Reflecting a -2.84% Downturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) closed the day trading at $1.37 down -2.84% from the previous closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4495 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOTV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 14, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.75 from $11.50 previously.

On February 09, 2024, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $11.50.

On July 20, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $9.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2023, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Neff R Matthew sold 2,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,338 led to the insider holds 147,102 shares of the business.

Neff R Matthew bought 6,000 shares of NOTV for $10,000 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Neff R Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider received 3,818 and left with 149,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTV now has a Market Capitalization of 47066760 and an Enterprise Value of 489064320. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.968 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.313.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NOTV is 4.21, which has changed by -0.23033708 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -51.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOTV traded about 461.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOTV traded about 495110 shares per day. A total of 34.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.62M. Insiders hold about 13.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.28% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of 1756425600 were 2098398 with a Short Ratio of 4.55, compared to 1753920000 on 2257250. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2098398 and a Short% of Float of 6.510000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $133.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.71M to a low estimate of $133M. As of the current estimate, Inotiv Inc’s year-ago sales were $130.42MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.53M. There is a high estimate of $127.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $508.59M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $507.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $508.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.74MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $532.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $534.5M and the low estimate is $528.18M.