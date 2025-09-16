Closing Bell Recap: Myomo Inc (MYO) Ends at $0.88, Reflecting a 4.19% Upturn

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) closed the day trading at $0.88 up 4.19% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has increased by $4.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.88 million shares were traded. MYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8793 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8428.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MYO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.03 and its Current Ratio is at 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 31, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 20, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On December 15, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2023, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when KIRK THOMAS F bought 50,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 57,500 led to the insider holds 474,420 shares of the business.

KIRK THOMAS F bought 50,000 shares of MYO for $55,000 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 424,420 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, GUDONIS PAUL R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,295 and bolstered with 1,259,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYO now has a Market Capitalization of 33238508 and an Enterprise Value of 30187000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.741 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.421.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MYO is 1.50, which has changed by -0.7763359 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MYO has reached a high of $7.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.88%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -77.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MYO traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MYO traded about 1379440 shares per day. A total of 37.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.56M. Insiders hold about 8.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYO as of 1756425600 were 1450510 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1753920000 on 1479694. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1450510 and a Short% of Float of 4.0.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Myomo Inc (MYO) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $9.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.66M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Myomo Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.21MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.82M. There is a high estimate of $13.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.01M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.55MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.6M and the low estimate is $48.65M.