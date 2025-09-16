Closing Figures: Danaher Corp (DHR)’s Negative Finish at 188.54, Down -0.79

After finishing at $190.05 in the prior trading day, Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) closed at $188.54, down -0.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.68 million shares were traded. DHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $191.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.22 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

On April 10, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $205.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $260.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when List Teri sold 2,778 shares for $211.06 per share. The transaction valued at 586,319 led to the insider holds 20,751 shares of the business.

List Teri bought 2,778 shares of DHR for $586,320 on Aug 22 ’25. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, LOHR WALTER G, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 2,719 shares for $188.15 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHR now has a Market Capitalization of 136085528576 and an Enterprise Value of 150610362368. As of this moment, Danaher’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.272 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.025.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHR is 0.78, which has changed by -0.30803388 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has reached a high of $279.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3672660 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 715.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 652.28M. Insiders hold about 8.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DHR as of 1756425600 were 9551552 with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1753920000 on 8448011. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9551552 and a Short% of Float of 1.5.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DHR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.18, compared to 1.18 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006208892. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 20.42% for DHR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-27 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-10-02 when the company split stock in a 1128:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Danaher Corp (DHR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 19.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.48 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $7.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.77. EPS for the following year is $8.59, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $9.0 and $8.32.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.04B to a low estimate of $5.94B. As of the current estimate, Danaher Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.8BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B. There is a high estimate of $7.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.88BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.7B and the low estimate is $25.78B.

