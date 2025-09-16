Closing Figures: Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)’s Negative Finish at 29.18, Down -2.57

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $29.95 in the prior trading day, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) closed at $29.18, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.81 million shares were traded. GGAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.0.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GGAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on May 20, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $92.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on August 30, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $54.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GGAL now has a Market Capitalization of 5101510144 and an Enterprise Value of -1055602049024. As of this moment, Grupo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.194.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GGAL is 1.60, which has changed by -0.3535667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GGAL has reached a high of $74.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -48.01%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3789380 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.40M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.01% stake in the company. Shares short for GGAL as of 1756425600 were 3990376 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1753920000 on 4419242. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3990376 and a Short% of Float of 13.81.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GGAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.0, compared to 0.57 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is currently in the spotlight, with 2.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.04 and $3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $6.93, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $9.45 and $5.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.86BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.54B and the low estimate is $4.58B.