Closing Figures: Pinterest Inc (PINS)’s Positive Finish at 36.26, Up 3.51

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $35.03 in the prior trading day, Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) closed at $36.26, up 3.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.72 million shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PINS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.76 and its Current Ratio is at 8.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 08, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $46 from $40 previously.

On July 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $45.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 03, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Silbermann Benjamin sold 102,083 shares for $35.09 per share. The transaction valued at 3,582,352 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Silbermann Benjamin bought 102,083 shares of PINS for $3,582,352 on Sep 10 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Silbermann Benjamin, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 102,083 shares for $37.04 each. As a result, the insider received 3,780,819 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 24654260224 and an Enterprise Value of 22132287488. As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.667 whereas that against EBITDA is 80.792.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PINS is 0.83, which has changed by 0.2350136 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $40.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.55%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10064050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 598.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.96M. Insiders hold about 12.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of 1756425600 were 31642244 with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 1753920000 on 28148149. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31642244 and a Short% of Float of 5.8999999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Pinterest Inc (PINS) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 21.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

31 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc’s year-ago sales were $898.37MFor the next quarter, 31 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65BBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.04B and the low estimate is $4.75B.