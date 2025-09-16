Closing Figures Unveiled: Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Drop -2.02, Closes at $0.43

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) closed the day trading at $0.43 down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.66 million shares were traded. ASNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.54 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASNS now has a Market Capitalization of 4819468 and an Enterprise Value of 5341912. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.015 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.942.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASNS is 1.89, which has changed by -0.7427711 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASNS has reached a high of $1.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -49.41%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASNS traded about 3.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASNS traded about 17152750 shares per day. A total of 9.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.21M. Insiders hold about 18.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.46% stake in the company. Shares short for ASNS as of 1756425600 were 473760 with a Short Ratio of 0.15, compared to 1753920000 on 319934. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 473760 and a Short% of Float of 4.279999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) is currently attracting attention from 1 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2M. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4M and the low estimate is $15.4M.