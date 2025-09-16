Closing Figures Unveiled: American Bitcoin Corp (ABTC) Drop -10.33, Closes at $7.07

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

American Bitcoin Corp (NASDAQ: ABTC) closed the day trading at $7.07 down -10.33% from the previous closing price of $7.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.26 million shares were traded. ABTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25.

On July 23, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On December 19, 2019, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2019, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 ’25 when Anchorage Lending CA, LLC sold 2,534,490 shares for $7.97 per share. The transaction valued at 20,189,719 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

GUTTERMAN STEVEN D. bought 149,086 shares of ABTC for $153,107 on Jul 31 ’25. On Jul 31 ’25, another insider, Salzman Simeon, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 25,486 shares for $1.01 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABTC now has a Market Capitalization of 7168743424 and an Enterprise Value of 278537408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.985 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.425.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABTC is 3.97, which has changed by 1.7211537 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABTC has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.00%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABTC traded about 3.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABTC traded about 12596946 shares per day. A total of 16.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.56M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.40% stake in the company.