Closing Figures Unveiled: Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) Gain 1.38, Closes at $214.53

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) closed the day trading at $214.53 up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $211.61. In other words, the price has increased by $1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.02 million shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FERG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $280.

On June 05, 2025, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $215.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $174.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 01, 2025, with a $174 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’25 when Morrissey Victoria sold 2,000 shares for $177.00 per share. The transaction valued at 354,000 led to the insider holds 4,282 shares of the business.

Morrissey Victoria bought 2,000 shares of FERG for $354,000 on Jan 06 ’25. On Dec 18 ’24, another insider, May Brian, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 686 shares for $185.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 127,006 and bolstered with 3,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FERG now has a Market Capitalization of 43053166592 and an Enterprise Value of 47611248640. As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.576 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.211.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FERG is 1.10, which has changed by 0.036076546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $243.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $146.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FERG traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FERG traded about 2595110 shares per day. A total of 197.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.82M. Insiders hold about 0.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.36% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of 1756425600 were 2385711 with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 1753920000 on 2573468. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2385711 and a Short% of Float of 1.3599999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

FERG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.28, up from 3.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015500212. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93. The current Payout Ratio is 37.06% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-26. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-11 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.74, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.66 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.42. EPS for the following year is $10.12, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $10.61 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $8.39B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.58B to a low estimate of $8.21B. As of the current estimate, Ferguson Enterprises Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.95BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.23B. There is a high estimate of $8.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.04B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.64BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.3B and the low estimate is $31.64B.