Closing Figures Unveiled: Sui Group Holdings Ltd (SUIG) Gain 0.47, Closes at $4.28

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Sui Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUIG) closed the day trading at $4.28 up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has increased by $0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. SUIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUIG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 344.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 45.20 and its Current Ratio is at 45.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 ’25 when ZIPKIN LAURENCE S bought 2,455 shares for $1.82 per share. The transaction valued at 4,468 led to the insider holds 181,900 shares of the business.

ZIPKIN LAURENCE S bought 13,284 shares of SUIG for $25,412 on Mar 13 ’25. The Director now owns 179,445 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, ZIPKIN LAURENCE S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,500 shares for $1.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,340 and bolstered with 166,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUIG now has a Market Capitalization of 351595168 and an Enterprise Value of 349936576. As of this moment, Sui’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 162.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 105.853.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUIG is 1.74, which has changed by 0.20224714 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUIG has reached a high of $8.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.60%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUIG traded about 2.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUIG traded about 1552360 shares per day. A total of 82.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.35M. Insiders hold about 7.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.16% stake in the company. Shares short for SUIG as of 1756425600 were 1490654 with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1752537600 on 49588. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1490654 and a Short% of Float of 1.83.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SUIG, which recently paid a dividend on 2021-10-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2021-10-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-10-10 when the company split stock in a 1:11 ratio.