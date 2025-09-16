Closing Figures Unveiled: Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Gain 0.86, Closes at $45.54

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) closed the day trading at $45.54 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $45.15. In other words, the price has increased by $0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.32 million shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.2.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TTD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On August 11, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $50.

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 11, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Cunningham Andrea Lee sold 1,403 shares for $48.20 per share. The transaction valued at 67,625 led to the insider holds 5,035 shares of the business.

ANDREA L CUNNINGHAM bought 1,403 shares of TTD for $67,625 on Sep 10 ’25. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, GRANT JAY R, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 51,290 shares for $91.18 each. As a result, the insider received 4,676,679 and left with 218,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTD now has a Market Capitalization of 22075789312 and an Enterprise Value of 20922746880. As of this moment, Trade’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.728.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTD is 1.40, which has changed by -0.5697279 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $141.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TTD traded about 14.93M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TTD traded about 16641190 shares per day. A total of 446.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 442.95M. Insiders hold about 9.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.89% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of 1756425600 were 36357953 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1753920000 on 31309221. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36357953 and a Short% of Float of 8.1999995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 20.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Trade Desk Inc (TTD).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

32 analysts predict $718.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $728.36M to a low estimate of $716.39M. As of the current estimate, Trade Desk Inc’s year-ago sales were $628.02MFor the next quarter, 32 analysts are estimating revenue of $829.52M. There is a high estimate of $846.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $780.04M.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.44BBased on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.42B and the low estimate is $3.01B.