Closing Figures: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)’s Negative Finish at 84.12, Down -1.97

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $85.81 in the prior trading day, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) closed at $84.12, down -1.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.91 million shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.855 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.955.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 128.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 23, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $101.

On March 24, 2025, Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $114.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Ballotti Geoffrey A sold 26,603 shares for $88.57 per share. The transaction valued at 2,356,186 led to the insider holds 473,533 shares of the business.

Ballotti Geoffrey A sold 26,603 shares of WH for $2,328,152 on Aug 18 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 479,672 shares after completing the transaction at $87.51 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Ballotti Geoffrey A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 26,603 shares for $87.51 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WH now has a Market Capitalization of 6423083520 and an Enterprise Value of 8950087680. As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.181 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.624.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WH is 0.94, which has changed by 0.074741244 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $113.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.57%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 956280 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 76.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.63M. Insiders hold about 2.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.23% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of 1756425600 were 5116192 with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1753920000 on 4477381. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5116192 and a Short% of Float of 8.89.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WH’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.58, compared to 1.61 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018501172. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.73. EPS for the following year is $5.34, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $5.69 and $5.08.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $406.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $411.45M to a low estimate of $398M. As of the current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s year-ago sales were $396MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.83M. There is a high estimate of $360M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $341M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.53B.