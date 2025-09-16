Closing Strong: Brown & Brown, Inc (BRO) Ends at $90.88, Down -2.84 from Last Close

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $93.54 in the prior trading day, Brown & Brown, Inc (NYSE: BRO) closed at $90.88, down -2.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. BRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.75 and its Current Ratio is at 2.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $112.

On August 13, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $101.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when KRUMP PAUL J bought 2,678 shares for $93.31 per share. The transaction valued at 249,884 led to the insider holds 5,353 shares of the business.

Masojada Bronislaw Edmund bought 1,000 shares of BRO for $91,440 on Aug 06 ’25. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $91.44 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, ORMOND RIVERSIDE, L P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 29,921 shares for $111.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRO now has a Market Capitalization of 30853486592 and an Enterprise Value of 28883113984. As of this moment, Brown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.828 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.93.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRO is 0.80, which has changed by -0.11937982 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has reached a high of $125.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2130970 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 330.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.40M. Insiders hold about 17.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.02% stake in the company. Shares short for BRO as of 1756425600 were 6554507 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1753920000 on 6425854. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6554507 and a Short% of Float of 2.56.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BRO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.58, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0062005557. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.63. The current Payout Ratio is 15.63% for BRO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-13 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-03-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.0 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.76, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $4.51.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Brown & Brown, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.19BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B. There is a high estimate of $1.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.48B and the low estimate is $7.13B.