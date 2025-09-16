Closing Strong: FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) Ends at $0.54, Down -0.66 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $0.54 in the prior trading day, FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG) closed at $0.54, down -0.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. FBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5514 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5255.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FBLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on December 12, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 30, 2024, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 24, 2024, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Khoja Hamid bought 20,000 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 16,800 led to the insider holds 31,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBLG now has a Market Capitalization of 22737418 and an Enterprise Value of 24517626.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FBLG is -0.70, which has changed by -0.8351682 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FBLG has reached a high of $4.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -53.62%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 492.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 457130 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.01M. Insiders hold about 28.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.21% stake in the company. Shares short for FBLG as of 1756425600 were 917549 with a Short Ratio of 1.86, compared to 1753920000 on 1039248. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 917549 and a Short% of Float of 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

The current assessment of FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) involves the perspectives of 2 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.59.