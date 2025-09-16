Closing Strong: Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Ends at $12.56, Up 0.88 from Last Close

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $12.45 in the prior trading day, Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $12.56, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.5 million shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.46.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.56 and its Current Ratio is at 2.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On April 09, 2025, Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares for $12.96 per share. The transaction valued at 60,718 led to the insider holds 44,218 shares of the business.

Yamamoto Mika sold 715 shares of FRSH for $9,295 on Sep 04 ’25. The CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER now owns 533,278 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, MIKA YAMAMOTO, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 715 shares for $13.09 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRSH now has a Market Capitalization of 3628282624 and an Enterprise Value of 2770171136. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.542 whereas that against EBITDA is -55.045.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRSH is 0.94, which has changed by 0.11446321 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $19.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.00%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4293450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 238.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.49M. Insiders hold about 36.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.42% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of 1756425600 were 12471681 with a Short Ratio of 2.82, compared to 1753920000 on 9073408. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12471681 and a Short% of Float of 5.37.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate the current performance of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $208.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.3M to a low estimate of $207.1M. As of the current estimate, Freshworks Inc’s year-ago sales were $186.57MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.47M. There is a high estimate of $217.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $215M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $824.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.42MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $933.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $945M and the low estimate is $914.4M.