Closing Strong: Hasbro, Inc (HAS) Ends at $76.0, Down -3.04 from Last Close

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $78.38 in the prior trading day, Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) closed at $76.0, down -3.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.1 million shares were traded. HAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on July 24, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $90 from $80 previously.

On July 01, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 28 ’25 when Thomson Roberta K sold 2,500 shares for $81.13 per share. The transaction valued at 202,825 led to the insider holds 48,801 shares of the business.

ROBERTA KELLY THOMSON bought 2,500 shares of HAS for $202,825 on Aug 28 ’25. On Aug 27 ’25, another insider, KILPIN TIMOTHY J., who serves as the President, Toy, Lic & Ent of the company, sold 8,557 shares for $81.44 each. As a result, the insider received 696,882 and left with 44,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAS now has a Market Capitalization of 10657707008 and an Enterprise Value of 13488473088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.173 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.185.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAS is 0.61, which has changed by 0.07923889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAS has reached a high of $82.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.99%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1482500 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.84M. Insiders hold about 5.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.64% stake in the company. Shares short for HAS as of 1756425600 were 3690729 with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 1753920000 on 3986030. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3690729 and a Short% of Float of 3.4000000000000004.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HAS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.8, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0357234. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.96. The current Payout Ratio is 76.41% for HAS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-03-16 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Hasbro, Inc (HAS) is currently drawing attention from 11.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.1 and $4.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.86. EPS for the following year is $5.14, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $5.75 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Hasbro, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.28BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.69B and the low estimate is $4.35B.