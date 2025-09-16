Closing Strong: Samsara Inc (IOT) Ends at $39.45, Up 3.11 from Last Close

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $38.26 in the prior trading day, Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) closed at $39.45, up 3.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.57 million shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on September 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $42 previously.

On September 05, 2025, BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $47.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Phillips Dominic bought 46,253 shares for $39.15 per share.

Eltoukhy Adam bought 18,219 shares of IOT for $713,277 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Phillips Dominic, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,457 shares for $38.14 each. As a result, the insider received 322,571 and left with 777,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 21947258880 and an Enterprise Value of 22005266432. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.425 whereas that against EBITDA is -200.092.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOT is 1.61, which has changed by -0.17034698 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $61.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9701420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 348.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.83M. Insiders hold about 51.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.54% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of 1756425600 were 21933418 with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 1753920000 on 19678868. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21933418 and a Short% of Float of 7.199999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Samsara Inc (IOT) is the result of assessments by 17.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 19.0 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $398.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $400M to a low estimate of $393.65M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc’s year-ago sales were $321.98MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.15M. There is a high estimate of $419.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.3M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.85B.