Daily Market Movement: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Sees a 0.34% Increase, Closing at $32.5

The closing price of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) was $32.5 for the day, up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $32.39. In other words, the price has increased by $0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. HRMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HRMY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of . The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on July 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Kapadia Sandip sold 21,573 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 787,378 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SANDIP KAPADIA bought 21,573 shares of HRMY for $787,630 on Aug 15 ’25. On Jun 10 ’25, another insider, JEFFREY G DIERKS, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 5,615 shares for $35.98 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRMY now has a Market Capitalization of 1869809536 and an Enterprise Value of 1477908480. As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.913 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.014.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRMY is 0.83, which has changed by -0.16258699 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17405021 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRMY has reached a high of $41.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.37%.

Shares Statistics:

HRMY traded an average of 630.92K shares per day over the past three months and 926890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.75M. Insiders hold about 13.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.37% stake in the company. Shares short for HRMY as of 1756425600 were 4334580 with a Short Ratio of 6.87, compared to 1753920000 on 4224989. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4334580 and a Short% of Float of 16.49.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) is currently being evaluated by a team of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.68 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $7.96 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $233.57M to a low estimate of $212.69M. As of the current estimate, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $186.04MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.72M. There is a high estimate of $247.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.38M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $866.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $825.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $841.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $714.73MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $983.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $933.77M.